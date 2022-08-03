Boeing workers ratify 3-year contract, averting strike

Unionized Boeing workers at three St. Louis-area factories voted in favor of the company’s latest contract offer Wednesday, averting a strike that threatened to paralyze the company’s production of crucial military hardware.

A strike by roughly 2,500 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 would have commenced at midnight had the vote gone against the three-year deal.

The Machinists rejected the last contract offer on July 25, citing retirement benefits. That proposal had included a 10 percent 401(k) match from the company, but workers said that paled in comparison with the pension plans it used to offer. The new deal includes an $8,000 lump sum payment that can be deferred into an employee’s 401(k) plan, and a 14 percent general wage increase.