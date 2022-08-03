US sending $23m to Boston area to train new generation of workers

“The labor market now is such that if you have a four year college degree and some experience, it’s not too hard to find a job,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “So what we’re trying to do is make sure we get to everyone in America who needs to be up-skilled to have the training to get a job.”

The funds, allocated by the US Department of Commerce under an American Rescue Plan grant program, are aimed to help place thousands of area residents in higher paying jobs in those industries by investing in workforce training.

The federal government on Wednesday said it will invest $23 million into workforce development in Greater Boston, seeking to spark new job growth in some of the region’s burgeoning industries, including healthcare, clean energy, and childcare.

The Boston Economic Development Industrial Corporation — an arm of the Boston Planning and Development Agency — will receive the funds and allocate them to more than 100 different local employers, including Mass General Brigham and the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, to create “demand-driven pathways” to quality jobs. Ultimately, officials believe the investment will result in a local influx of licensed childcare professionals, skilled workers to develop clean energy infrastructure, and careers in healthcare with opportunities for advancement.

Greater Boston was one of 32 regions in the US to receive a share of the $500 million allocated under ARPA’s “Good Jobs Challenge” for workforce development. The Department of Commerce projects the program will generate job opportunities for more than 50,000 people nationwide.

The hope, White House ARPA Coordinator Gene Sperling said, is that the the funds will reach lower income communities that may otherwise be overlooked in economic development projects, giving those populations opportunities to learn advanced skills and build equity.

“[We have] to make sure that even after we’ve lifted out of the worst of the crisis, that this is a recovery, that’s going to meet... our values of lifting everyone, of not having a recovery where some people and some communities never recover along with the rest of the country,” said Sperling.

Boston and its surrounding cities have already received hundreds of millions of dollars in ARPA funds for discretionary economic development spending that have been allocated to transit, housing, and renewable energy.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.