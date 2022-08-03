Shutting down the Orange Line may just be the start

We can all agree with the “safety first” adage, so Wednesday’s announcement that the Orange Line will shut down for a month starting the night of Aug. 19 makes some kind of sense, despite the inexplicably short notice. It may be the only way to complete major repairs and upgrades that should have been done long ago. But does anyone believe only the Orange Line is in rough shape? I’m looking at you, Red Line. The Blue and Green lines aren’t exactly state of the art, either, so it’s no stretch to think that further service suspensions loom.

Who knew that the pains of public transit could get even worse?

So many times we thought the MBTA had hit rock bottom, from runaway trains to random breakdowns at the most inconvenient times to terrified riders escaping the flames of a burning subway car.

All of this is as unprecedented as it is embarrassing. The Orange Line fail is an unforced error of epic proportions, coming at the worst possible moment as employers try to corral workers back to the office after Labor Day. No amount of free office lunches and city-sponsored events will convince people to venture downtown via public transportation when they don’t have to.

Even in this stage of the pandemic, some 100,000 daily riders still depend on the Orange Line, the system’s second busiest subway branch. Major employers and institutions from Bunker Hill Community College to TD Garden to Tufts Medical Center spent Wednesday scrambling to figure out how to cope with the fallout from the impending 30-day closure.

“Are we worried? Yeah, we are really worried,” said Bunker Hill president Pam Eddinger, whose 12,000 students mostly rely on the Orange Line. “It’s not OK for the T to crash. It is our lifeline.”

Eddinger agrees with the state’s decision to take the Orange Line out of commission, though she thinks the work will likely drag on into October and beyond. Her focus now is to make sure the MBTA offers viable alternatives, such as a replacement bus service that runs as frequently as the Orange Line.

“Fix the damn thing,” she said, “but please give me a bus schedule that is workable for our students.”

The MBTA has shuttered stations and lines on the weekends or evenings, but never for a month solid. On Wednesday, Tufts Medical Center chief operating officer Diana Richardson was still digesting the news, which will affect a quarter of the hospital’s workforce or about 2,000 doctors and staff.

From her office, Richardson can see the entrance to the Orange Line station on the Tufts campus.

“It is very busy all the time. It will have a huge impact,” she said. “I cannot recall anything like this.”

It’s hard to believe this is happening in one of the smartest, richest cities in the world. We can survive a once-in-a-century pandemic thanks to life-saving vaccines that were invented here under the pressure of a public health emergency. Yet when it comes to taking the T, we can’t get from Point A to Point B without worrying something might go wrong. Every day is a public transit crisis.

Sadly, this could have been avoided if we valued public transportation as much as we have our cars, highways, and tunnels. Decades of underfunding have crippled the T, but we thought things would be different under Charlie Baker.

Remember when the MBTA ground to a halt shortly after the Republican governor took office in 2015, waylaid by the snowiest winter on record? To his credit, he took charge, CEO-style, even though fixing the T was nowhere on his political agenda. He installed a control board to oversee the system, with a focus on boosting capital spending and addressing the backlog of repairs. His administration has poured billions into maintenance and modernization.

In his first term, Baker dared to own the problem, but didn’t come close to solving it. His administration woefully underestimated the depth of the system’s troubles. As a result, the proposed solutions were never big or bold enough.

Until Wednesday.

“We have taken the time to listen to riders . . . we’ve heard them loud and clear that they want bold action to improve the MBTA at the pace they deserve,” said MBTA general manager Steve Poftak, “and we know that we can’t wait.”

Still, you can’t help but ask: Why did the Baker administration wait so long? The perfect time to close down entire lines was during the height of the pandemic when hardly anyone was on public transit. We’ve known for a long time the T is falling apart. It was a missed opportunity to play catch-up. Instead, the administration seemed to hope no one would notice.

That is until the election of a Boston mayor who is a regular T rider.

For some time now, Michelle Wu has been in the Baker administration’s ear, calling for longer, larger-scale shutdowns ― moves that will result in something more than incremental or temporary repairs. Wu offered to partner with the T on any diversion plan, such as by allowing buses that would replace subway service to use dedicated lanes on city streets.

Her conversations with Poftak have grown urgent as derailments and delays piled up this summer.

“It’s felt like there’s been a steady deterioration of service and of trust in the system,” Wu said in an interview. ”I’ve never seen it so bad as in recent weeks.”

Wu supports the Orange Line shutdown, but she also wants to remind everyone that alternatives are being offered, such as a new shuttle service and the ability to hop on the commuter rail with a CharlieCard. She’s also looking into reduced fares on Bluebikes.

Wu sees the short-term suffering as necessary to achieve long-term gains.

“It will be harder and harder for me to pitch Boston as the city of the future, where businesses can grow and expand and families can make their home, if our trains have years of slow zones and delays and derailments,” she said. “We need to very urgently get the system to world-class status.”

