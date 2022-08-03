Some important primaries, signing the Declaration, and a booze-soaked Fenway

That signing took guts. Those men were engaging in high treason against the Crown, a crime punishable by death. So the mood inside the Pennsylvania State House, later renamed Independence Hall, was, shall we say, somber. National Geographic says that when Benjamin Rush of Pennsylvania recalled that day many years later, he wrote of the “pensive and awful silence which pervaded the house when we were called up, one after another, to the table of the President of Congress,” to sign “what was believed by many at that time to be our own death warrants.”

Hello! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of the year. On this day in 1776, it is believed that most members of the Second Continental Congress signed the Declaration of Independence. Even though the Congress had approved a resolution of independence on July 2, and approved the final version of the written declaration on July 4, the declaration wasn’t set down on fancy parchment until later.

What’s it like outside? Getting hot hot hot! It hit 90 in metro Boston today, and temps will keep climbing, potentially reaching 100 degrees plus on Thursday.

Hey, sport: Believe it or not, the Red Sox actually are on a two-game winning streak, their first since July 9-10 vs. the Yankees (which is even more unbelievable). They’ll try to make it three in a row in their second game against the Astros in Houston at 8:10 p.m. on NESN.

With the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. today, the Sox already got rid of a very good catcher in Christian Vázquez and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds. Follow the Globe’s live updates here.

I went to Fenway Sunday for the first time since before the pandemic and my knee surgery, and it’s stunning what a booze-soaked House of Hooch that place has become. More below.

The world is a lesser place without Bill Russell, the greatest winner in the history of sports and a man of conviction and integrity.

Chris Gasper: We can’t help but compare athletes. But no one compared to Bill Russell.

Five states are holding primaries today, with ballots featuring insurrectionists, conspiracy nuts, election deniers, an alleged sexual abuser (a Republican), three House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, a beer heiress, a question on abortion, and more.

Arizona

If you like loony politics, then the Grand Canyon State, where the lies are as big as the famous chasm, is for you.

This is one of the states where Trump and his ex, Mike Pence (I wonder if he’ll bury Pence on one of his golf courses), are supporting different candidates for governor in the GOP primary.

Trump, of course, has gone with the flashiest candidate and biggest liar, supporting former TV news anchor (of course) Kari Lake, who insists that the 2020 presidential election was corrupt and stolen from Trump. (One of her claims is that 34,000 Arizona ballots on which voters had chosen Joe Biden were counted “two, three, and four times.”)

She has proposed that 10th graders be allowed to drop out of high school because, you know, we don’t have enough uneducated people in the US. Besides, dropouts probably won’t be able to count ballots two, three, and four times.

She also wants to drop bombs on smuggling tunnels on the border, regardless of who may be in them at the time. She seems nice.

Pence and the current term-limited governor, Doug Ducey, have endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, a real estate developer who holds quite conservative views, but hasn’t embraced Trump’s stolen-election lies, saying only that she didn’t think the election was fair.

Missouri

If you ever find yourself in the Show Me State, you might want to ask somebody “Show Me How to Leave.”

Longtime GOP politician Roy Blunt isn’t running for reelection to the US Senate, and a former governor who had to resign in disgrace, Eric Greitens, is attempting a comeback by running for that seat.

What was the disgrace? Well, his former hairdresser said that he lured her to his home, stripped off her clothes, duct-taped her to exercise equipment, photographed her, threatened to make the photos public if she talked, and then coerced her into oral sex.

Take a wild guess who’s (kind of) endorsing him.

Meanwhile, Greitens’ ex-wife now says that he physically abused her and their two children, threatened to kill himself if she didn’t publicly support him, threatened to accuse her of child abuse, called her a “lying b----”, and on and on and on. Classic. (There’s got to be a playbook somewhere that tells despicable men what to say and do.)

BTW, both women are lying, according to Greitens. Of course they are.

The problem for Greitens is that the accusations are too much even for many Republicans, and they’ve been fundraising against him.

Not Trump. Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, have endorsed Greitens, but Trump is worried that another GOP candidate, attorney general Eric Schmitt, might win the nomination, so he issued a statement endorsing both Erics and telling the voters to decide.

All this chaos on the GOP side would seem to present a golden opportunity for Democrats, but maybe not. Just about everyone had gotten behind former Marine Lucas Kunce, thought to have the best chance if Greitens, also a veteran, won the GOP nomination. But now wealthy Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine is rising in the polls. She’s a pediatric nurse whose family tragedies have led her to embrace causes such as opioid addiction.

Michigan

A guy who attacked the Capitol with other Trumpkins is running for governor. The FBI arrested Ryan Kelley in June for violence, property damage, disorderly conduct, etc. He was released without bail.

There were 10 Republicans who wanted to challenge incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but five of them were kicked off the ballot for various reasons. Among them were the former police chief of Detroit and a wealthy businessman who were declared ineligible because there were forged signatures on their nominating papers. What a surprise.

BTW, remember when dozens of militia members carrying assault rifles descended on the Michigan State House, chanting slogans, stomping their feet, brandishing rifles from the gallery above the lawmakers, and trying to force their way onto the Senate floor? It was early in the pandemic, Whitmer had issued a stay-home order in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the deadly virus, and these faux warriors decided to try to intimidate legislators by waving guns around.

Well, Kelley was the lead organizer of that armed occupation.

The Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

In Michigan, US Representative Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, is a freshman trying to hold on to his seat against yet another election denier/liar.

Trump’s revenge campaign extends to Washington State, where two other Republicans who voted to impeach him -- Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse -- are also facing challenges from Trump candidates.

Abortion

Kansas will become the first state since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to let voters decide for themselves whether they want to outlaw abortion or not.

The Kansas Supreme Court had ruled in 2019 that the state Constitution guarantees a right to an abortion. The procedure is allowed in the state up to 22 weeks.

The ballot question asks voters to amend the state Constitution to say that there is no right to an abortion. That would open the door for state lawmakers to enact restrictions on the procedure.

Finally, back to my Fenway experience. I’ve been a season ticket holder with several friends since 1989, so I’m not a Fenway newbie. And the fans in the Loge sections around our seats have never been shy about spending money on food sold in the stands.

There always were plenty of food options you could buy at your seats so you didn’t miss the game, from hot dogs and sausages to individual pizzas in small boxes, popcorn, peanuts, Cracker Jacks, cotton candy. I remember seasons when clam chowder was sold in the stands on chilly days, and coolers of ice cream were carried around on hot days. There always were some frozen treats as well.

On Sunday, most of the hawkers in the stands where we were sitting were selling beer.

A few were selling hot dogs, and one guy had a cooler of Italian ice.

That was it. No sausages, no popcorn, no pizza, no peanuts, no cotton candy.

As a result, hordes of fans were forced to go downstairs to visit a concession stand. And that’s where the second surprise came: The number of booze stands have proliferated like kudzu.

The lines at the booze stands were nice and short -- not only because there were so many of them, but also because they were fully staffed and had a lot of cash registers. Unlike the pizza stand we visited before the game started, which had just one register. One.

If you want food, you should bring a lawn chair.

My grandniece and I wanted to split a bag of popcorn, and she also wanted either chicken fingers or ice cream (and probably both). The big concession stand that sold a wide variety of items had a line so long that we would have had to walk to Boylston to reach the end of it.

All of the other nearby stands had limited menus. If you wanted a hot dog, you got in one line. If you wanted popcorn, you got in another. If you wanted ice cream, you got in a third line.

So she had to choose. She picked popcorn. And we got in line.

An inning and a half later, we reached the counter. That’s right; we missed the Sox and Brewers batting three times. Nine outs.

At the counter, there were two cash registers. The booze stand nearby had four.

We had to wait until the game was over and we were walking to the car before she was able to get some ice cream from a storefront vendor.

Look, the reason we were at Sunday’s game was that I was taking her to her first Sox game and kids could run around the bases after the game. She had a blast. The special events the Sox organize are generally fantastic.

But the decision to cater to beerheads instead of families is disturbing. I know from years of experience that particularly for younger kids, the food is half the fun. I used to have to be strategic with my food purchases because for some of the little kids, once they were full, they wanted to go home. So I would spread out the food and considered it a success if I got the kids to last through the 5th inning.

But now, to have to constantly get up, go downstairs, and miss significant portions of the game because most of the hawkers in the stands are selling beer is just wrong.

I go to Fenway to watch the games. Sometimes I bring little kids who like to eat a lot. Is it really so difficult to accommodate that?

