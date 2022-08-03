Baker will deliver update on MBTA service; T said to be considering Orange Line 30-day shutdown

T he Globe reported Tuesday that the T is said to be considering a 30-day shutdown later this month, according to people familiar with the plan, which would permit the regional transit agency to perform long-overdue maintenance that cannot be done with the historic practice of squeezing it into the two hours of daily downtime between operations.

Fewer than two weeks later, Governor Charlie Baker will stand at Wellington Station Wednesday afternoon — the stop the train left just before it caught fire — where he could announce a temporary shutdown of the MBTA’s second busiest subway line.

The image made national headlines last month: An Orange Line train, suspended on a bridge over the Mystic River, in flames, its passengers climbing out windows to escape smoke filled train cars. One woman jumped into the river.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. General manager Steve Poftak, who will join Baker, is scheduled to make an announcement about “accelerated infrastructure upgrades to the MBTA.”

Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler will also attend, according to the governor’s public schedule.

Meanwhile, the MBTA’s board of directors scheduled a last-minute meeting for Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. to review a contract with A Yankee Line, a company that often provides shuttle buses for the MBTA when it shuts down parts of its subway lines. A live stream is available.

The Orange Line runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain.

The line’s 20 stations serve as an essential transportation option for entire communities. The average number of weekday trips as of October 2021 was 104,000, according to an MBTA data. By comparison, average weekday trips on the Blue Line were 41,000, the Green Line, 94,000, and the Red Line, 125,000.

Since a Green Line collision in July 2021, the T has been beset by troubles: An escalator malfunctioned at Back Bay Station causing a bloody pileup and injuring nine people, a commuter rail train killed a woman in her car after a crossing signal in Wilmington malfunctioned, another two Green Line trains crashed and derailed injuring four people, and a man was dragged to his death by a Red Line train at Broadway Station after his arm got caught in a subway door.

The Federal Transit Administration began an intense safety inspection in mid-April and expected to release its final report about the T this month.

In June, the FTA said it found that the MBTA didn’t have enough dispatchers to safely operate its subway, so the agency cut service on the Orange, Blue, and Red lines by more than 20 percent. Federal inspectors also said the T needed to fix and upgrade large swaths of its subway tracks.

The FTA found that around 10 percent of the MBTA’s subway tracks are under speed restrictions due to defects, including a years-long slow zone on the Orange Line tracks between the Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay stations.

The Orange Line is also facing safety issues with its train cars which were put into service between 1979 to 1981. One of those cars caught fire July 21 when a side panel fell off and touched the electrified third rail, causing 200 passengers to frantically flee.

In 2014, the MBTA selected CRRC MA, a Chinese company, that far underbid competitors to build an assembly factory in Springfield and deliver hundreds of new Orange and Red Line cars.

As of last month, the T had received 78 of 152 new Orange Line cars and just 12 of 252 new Red Line cars, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said on July 22. The company has said the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues are causing the delays.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has called for a more aggressive approach to fixing the T’s aging infrastructure.

“We’re at the point with the T that we can’t keep kicking the can down the road anymore,” she said to reporters at an unrelated event Tuesday. “We would work very closely with the agency to make sure that Boston is prepared to help support any additional alternatives and to make sure that the work actually happens during this period to have a real impact so that we would see that service improvement.”

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





