Body found at Carson Beach

Authorities have recovered a body at Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.
Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, confirmed via email that a body had been discovered, writing that investigators had “requested full notifications for a found body.” The call initially came in to police at 1:29 p.m.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
