Body found at Carson Beach

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated August 3, 2022, 49 minutes ago

Authorities have recovered a body at Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, confirmed via email that a body had been discovered, writing that investigators had “requested full notifications for a found body.” The call initially came in to police at 1:29 p.m.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

