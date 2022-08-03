Community leaders and riders concerned about closing Orange Line for 30 days

“Completely shutting down the Orange Line for 30 days is unacceptable,” said Staci Rubin, vice president of environmental justice at the Conservation Law Foundation, in a statement. “It’s awful that the T has failed to maintain tracks and infrastructure for so long that it now warrants a complete shutdown for a month. Replacement buses will more than double travel times, disrupting the lives of thousands of riders. At the very least, the T must implement bus lanes for the entire length of the route and run more frequent commuter rail service.”

Activists, political leaders, and riders voiced concerns Wednesday over the MBTA’s upcoming Orange Line shutdown for a month for critical repairs, while conceding the long-overdue work is necessary.

Mayor Gary Christensonof Malden, one of the cities affected by the shutdown, was worried about the impact on his community.

The closure puts a transit conduit that runs from Malden to Jamaica Plain out of commission just as students return to class and many workers face fuller fuller returns to the office, he said.

“This shutdown will without a doubt negatively impact our community especially our residents who depend on the Orange Line to get to and from work and for our students returning to school,” Christenson said. “I have already met with our team to see if we can do anything to help the situation which includes utilizing the commuter rail to offset the disruption. This announcement also highlights our repeated stance over the years that the MBTA needs to do a better job of maintaining what they have rather than funding new projects especially where it’s not cost neutral. In the meantime, we will continue to work with the MBTA on ways to minimize the impact to our community. "

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne of Somerville, another community affected by the shutdown, also referred to the need for repairs in a statement on the closure.

“We all know the Orange Line urgently needs repairs, so it’s good to see them start this work, but the MBTA must also ensure Orange Line users can still easily get where they need to go,” Ballantyne said. “The T is a lifeline for many of our residents that gets them to work, healthcare, school, and more. They shouldn’t have to suffer a repeat of the problems we’ve seen recently during other T closures. The T must provide well-advertised and reliable alternate service, and they must keep the closure as short as possible.”

State Senator Patricia D. Jehlen, a Democrat whose district includes Somerville and Medford, another community affected by the move, spoke out Wednesday via Twitter.

“Extreme disruption to work/school commutes is outrageous, but needed to prevent fires, derailments & shutdowns,” Jehlen tweeted. “Decades of deferred maintenance uncovered by fed investigators & underscored by recent death, injuries & delays.”

The lawmaker said riders deserve better.

“I remain committed to providing the MBTA with the resources it needs to improve the system and, along with my colleagues in the legislature, will hold them accountable,” Jehlen tweeted. “In the last few weeks alone we have provided more than $500M in additional funding.”

Some Orange Line riders interviewed Wednesday were unhappy about the shutdown, including Lennox Burnett, who spoke to the Globe at the Downtown Crossing Station.

“I mean, it’s a repetition of the same problem all the time,” Burnett said, adding that officials “have to understand it keeps breaking down and we have a problem.”

Len Thomas, a 75-year-old retiree who spoke to the Globe at Sullivan Square Station, said the closure would be onerous for people who don’t have wheels.

“Why September?” said Thomas, who travels into Boston regularly on the train. “They had all summer when ridership is a lot lower, and now they decided to do it in September. I doubt that anyone that is making these decisions depends on this train. They may choose to take it, but they don’t have to take it. So it really hurts people like us — I don’t have a car. So I take a bus, but if I missed the bus time, I come here [the Orange Line] to get into town. So I’m really angry.“

Another rider at Sullivan Square, Lori Witt, 65, of Everett, said she no longer works full-time but takes the Orange Line to downtown Boston whenever she has to get into the city.

“With the shuttle buses, those who have to get into work downtown — I’m sure it’ll affect the timing of their regular schedule — you have to get up early or get to the bus earlier so you can catch a shuttle bus,” Witt said. “I’m sure the ride shares will be picking up more people.”

Witt conceded that recent high-profile accidents at the T demonstrate that repairs are necessary.

“So they need to get it fixed,” Witt said. “And while I don’t like this, if it’s going to help the T finally get its act together, for people’s safety, then do it.“

In announcing the shutdown, slated to begin Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. and last through Sept. 18, Governor Charlie Baker told reporters that the closure was intended to help the T “accelerate major track and maintenance work” on the line.

Officials said shuttle bus service will be provided during the closure, and T General Manager Steve Poftak said “one of the options I really want to promote for people is the use of the Commuter Rail [during the shutdown]. We will be allowing all Zone 1A, Zone 1, and Zone 2 fares to be paid simply by displaying a Charlie Card or an MBTA pass on the Commuter Rail lines that connect to the Orange Line.”

Poftak added that when service resumes on the Orange Line, the “vast majority of trains that will be out there will be new trains.”

At Sullivan Square Station, Emil Fermo, 77, a veteran who regularly travels into Boston from his New Hampshire home to visit a VA location, said that the closure was “just a minor inconvenience. They do provide shuttle buses.”

“Usually, when they have the shuttle buses, they make you walk a long way, like another block away from the train station,” he said. “At least the weather won’t be too bad — won’t be snowing then.”

Charles Schaser, 75, also offered up a measured take at North Station.

“I’m in favor of maintenance,” Schaser said. “Particularly given that there was a derailment recently, I’m very much in favor of maintenance. So, go for it. I will take the shuttle buses provided and reschedule my commute.”

