Helicopter dumps water on Gloucester brush fire area

A helicopter of the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry circled over Gloucester on Wednesday, dumping water on the area where a large brush fire destroyed several acres, officials said.

The fire in the Poles Hill area started on Monday, before flaring up again on Tuesday, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith. On Monday, the three-alarm blaze burned for several hours, drawing a mutual aid response from several communities on the North Shore.

The water dumps were mostly a preemptive measure, to ensure the fire doesn’t flare up again amid the hot and dry conditions, according to a fire department spokesman. Robert Mills, a department spokesperson.