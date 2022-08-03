Mayor Wu declares heat emergency in Boston from Thursday to Sunday

Due to rising COVID-19 case numbers, the statement said, mask usage at cooling centers is strongly recommended. Also during the emergency, splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city, per the statement, which said select indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open as well.

During the emergency, Wu’s office said in a statement, cooling centers will be open at 16 Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations every day through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat .

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday declared a heat emergency for Boston that takes effect Thursday and is scheduled to last through Sunday, with scorching temperatures forecasted to hit the 90s.

Advertisement

Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said in the statement. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I’m thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for this emergency and will be responding to calls for service throughout our neighborhoods.”

Her words were echoed by Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley.

“We strongly encourage people to increase hydration and avoid outside activities during the hotter parts of the day, from 11am-6pm,” Hooley said in the statement. “With multiple days of high heat, we see people of all ages, including the young and healthy, who are affected by the heat.”

This week’s heat emergency follows a prior heat emergency last month that Wu initially declared and then extended while oppressively hot temperatures persisted.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.