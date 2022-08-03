Paraglider goes down near Westminster golf course

A man was airlifted for medical care after crashing a small, powered paraglider into a wooded area near a Westminster golf courseWednesday, officials said.

Westminster emergency services received several calls at around 7:25 p.m. with conflicting reports that an ultralight aircraft had crashed, and a man was entangled in the craft or a tree, according to Westminster emergency management director Kyle Butterfield.

The aircraft was described as the man’s personal device and a class three ultralight vehicle with a parachute attached to a seat with a propeller, according to Butterfield.