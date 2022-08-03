Paraglider goes down near Westminster golf course

A man was airlifted for medical care after crashing a small, powered paraglider into a wooded area near a Westminster golf courseWednesday, officials said.
Westminster emergency services received several calls at around 7:25 p.m. with conflicting reports that an ultralight aircraft had crashed, and a man was entangled in the craft or a tree, according to Westminster emergency management director Kyle Butterfield.
The aircraft was described as the man’s personal device and a class three ultralight vehicle with a parachute attached to a seat with a propeller, according to Butterfield.
As emergency services responded, mutual aid was requested from Fitchburg fire and Westminster fire, but was called off before they arrived as the man had been disentangled, he said.
Advertisement
UMass Lifeflight was called, and the man, who was described as in his 50′s, was airlifted to UMass Worcester Hospital trauma center for care.
His condition was not known.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.