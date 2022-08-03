Two pedestrians killed in Easthampton

The pair were struck around 7:30 p.m. on Northampton Road near the Burger King, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney.

A man and a woman died after they were struck by a vehicle as they walked along a street in Easthampton Tuesday evening, officials said.

The man, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman, 60, was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, the statement said.

Both were Easthampton residents, but their identities were not immediately released.

The pair were struck by a vehicle driven by a Hadley man who cooperated with police at the scene, according to officials.

Advertisement

Easthampton police and State Police attached to the district attorney’s office responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.