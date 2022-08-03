Two people rescue resident of burning Dorchester home

The pair noticed the fire at 204 Norfolk St. and broke down a door to alert the resident and brought them to safety, said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

Two people walking by a burning home in Dorchester Wednesday are credited with rescuing a resident of the third floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire in Dorchester that left seven displaced Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the three-family home at around 5:25 p.m. and evacuated the residents, according to Alkins.

Eight trucks and 32 firefighters responded to the scene.

Seven residents were displaced by the fire. There were no reported injuries. Damages are estimated to be $200,000, Alkins said.

The fire was contained to the third floor , but water damage to the first and second floors resulted in the residents being unable to return, he said.

Residents of an adjacent building at 202 Norfolk St. were evacuated due to some exposure damage, but were able to safely re-enter the home, according to officials.

The cause is still under investigation.





