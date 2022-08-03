Watch live: Democratic primary candidates for Mass. auditor debate

State Senator Diana DiZoglio and former transportation advocate Chris Dempsey are facing off in a Democratic primary for state auditor. They are vying to succeed Suzanne M. Bump, one of only two people to hold the statewide position since 1987.

Dempsey and DiZoglio, both 39, will go head-to-head in a debate on Wednesday hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.

Both say they are committed to bringing fresh accountability to the seat.