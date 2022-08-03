fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Governor Baker, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak give an update on the T

Updated August 3, 2022, 30 minutes ago

Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak are providing an update “regarding accelerated infrastructure upgrades to the MBTA” in Medford on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, Poftak indicated the agency plans to shut down an entire subway line to do track work and urged the T’s oversight board Wednesday to approve a big contract for shuttle buses. The board meeting came a day after the Globe reported that the T is considering a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line later this month.

Watch the briefing live:

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video