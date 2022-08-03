Watch live: Governor Baker, MBTA general manager Steve Poftak give an update on the T

Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak are providing an update “regarding accelerated infrastructure upgrades to the MBTA” in Medford on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, Poftak indicated the agency plans to shut down an entire subway line to do track work and urged the T’s oversight board Wednesday to approve a big contract for shuttle buses. The board meeting came a day after the Globe reported that the T is considering a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line later this month.

Watch the briefing live: