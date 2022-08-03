What legal sports betting in Mass. means for R.I.

Massachusetts will allow multiple sportsbook licenses (possibly as many as nine), while Rhode Island has just one.

Neither state allows you to bet on in-state college teams, but Massachusetts has carved out an exception for tournament games. So while we can’t bet on PC or URI or Bryant to win in the NCAA Tournament, Massachusetts will let you place a wager on Boston College if they ever make the tournament again (spoiler: they won’t).

Massachusetts’ betting will be for people ages 21 and older, while Rhode Island allows 18-year-olds to wager.

My colleague Michael Silverman has a helpful guide to the differences in sports betting laws in the region, and there are few major ones to highlight between Rhode Island and Massachusetts:

Rhode Island had a head start of nearly four years on Massachusetts, but our neighbors to the north finally legalized sports betting this week – and it could be a significant hit to the state’s coffers in the future.

That last point might be the most significant difference, and it’s going to give Massachusetts a competitive advantage. It means that different companies (think DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars) will be able to offer various promotions or lines for games, while Rhode Island is stuck with one company making every decision (and not offering promotions at all).

Advertisement

So what will it mean for Rhode Island’s bottom line?

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, roughly 25 percent of the 62,664 registered users of Rhode Island’s sportsbook app have Massachusetts addresses, so a big chunk of those users might choose to bet in their home state.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”The app doesn’t provide Lottery with usage details by user, so we can’t do an evaluation into spending percentage,” said Jane Cole, a spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue. “Anyone who places a bet in person is not required to give an address when placing a bet, so we have very limited data regarding out-of-state spending on in-person transactions.”

A December 2021 study that Christiansen Capital Advisors conducted for the state projected that Rhode Island’s overall gaming revenues could decline in 2024 from a projected $727 million with no sports betting in Connecticut and Massachusetts, to $707 million if both states have fully implemented it (Connecticut went online in late 2021).

The study suggested that implementing i-gaming (think blackjack or slot machines on your cell phone) would help Rhode Island recover from sports betting revenue losses.

Advertisement

During the 2021-2022 fiscal year that ended June 30, Rhode Island bettors wagered $517.2 million and won $477.4 million, which means the entire operation took in $39.7 million.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.