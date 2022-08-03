Exclusive: Kamala Harris to make first visit to Mass. as VP to highlight abortion rights

Harris will also visit Martha’s Vineyard—a frequent summertime home of the political elite and a perennial piggy bank for politicians — for Democratic fundraisers later on Thursday.

Harris will hold a roundtable with state legislators and abortion rights advocates, according to a White House official, the latest stop in what has become a sort of nationwide tour for Harris on the issue since it leaked in May that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON—Vice President Kamala Harris will host an abortion rights event in Boston on Thursday, marking the first time in her tenure that she will visit Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The Boston gathering will follow a series of events Harris has held in the White House and around the country meeting with local elected officials, advocates, and providers who support abortion rights. It will be one of the few, however, in which Harris highlights a blue state where abortion rights are not already or soon to be restricted.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill expanding abortion rights in the state in late June, and a sizable of majority of Massachusetts voters support abortion rights.

In addition to the opportunity to fundraise, the trip will continue to give Harris a prominent role in the administration’s messaging on abortion and will come on the heels of two victories of sorts on the issue for Democrats. On Tuesday, voters in the solidly red state of Kansas resoundingly defeated an effort to change the state Constitution to allow the restriction of abortion rights. And on Wednesday, President Biden signed an executive order directing the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to do more to support out-of-state travel for abortion procedures and promote research on maternal health.

“The people of Kansas spoke and said this is a matter of defense of basic principles of liberty and freedom in America,” Harris said Wednesday at a meeting of the White House’s task force on the issue. “And they spoke loudly in saying that they trust women to make decisions about their own lives and their bodies.”

Advertisement

The results in Kansas buoyed Democrats’ hopes that the Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization could give them a better-than-expected outcome in November’s midterms, where historical trends, sky-high inflation, and Biden’s sagging approval ratings give Republicans the strong edge.

Harris’ emergence as the lead voice for the administration on abortion rights has also afforded an opportunity to her and the White House. Harris has long been a proponent of abortion rights going back to her days in California as attorney general and is seen by the movement as a loyal fighter on the issue, lending the administration credibility on it despite Biden’s mixed record on abortion rights. Biden has drawn some criticism from advocates for not taking forceful enough action to quickly counter the effects of Dobbs.

If voters were to see Harris as a forceful messenger on the issue, it also could help to turn the narrative around her tenure as vice president, which has been beset by critical headlines of her own making and otherwise, staff turnover, and at-times unforced errors.

Harris’ trip to the state follows a recent trip by Biden to Massachusetts to highlight his climate change agenda, the day after which Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.