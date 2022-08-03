Meijer’s defeat shows Republican intolerance for Trump’s antagonists

Republican voters in the Grand Rapids-based district rejected Meijer in favor of John Gibbs, a former official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development with a history of firing off inflammatory, conspiratorial tweets. He earned the former president’s backing after Meijer supported impeaching Trump for inciting an insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, calling him “unfit for office.”

Meijer was defeated by a far-right challenger endorsed by Trump, becoming the second of 10 Republicans who broke with the party to back impeachment to be ousted in a GOP primary.

WASHINGTON — The defeat Tuesday of Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan, the young conservative scion of a supermarket empire who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, was another sign that the party’s conservative core is bent on casting out those who have dared to break with Trump, who has embarked on a revenge tour aimed at punishing his adversaries.

Advertisement

With Meijer’s loss, more than half the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — at least six of the 10 — will not return to Congress next year. His defeat underscored the continuing appetite among right-wing voters who form the party’s base to force out those who defied the former president.

Two other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse — also faced challenges Tuesday from Trump-endorsed opponents.

As of early Wednesday morning, both Herrera Beutler and Newhouse appeared to be faring better, aided in part by an open primary system and a crowded field of challengers. But there were many ballots left outstanding.

In the days after the Jan. 6 attack, Republicans alarmed by the violence, including Meijer, hoped that impeaching Trump would purge him from the party. Instead, they have been the ones to be marginalized and expelled from the GOP ranks in Congress, as primary voters favor those who have adopted Trump’s playbook of attacks fueled by cultural grievances and conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Four Republicans, most of them squeezed by unfavorably redrawn districts, decided to retire rather than run for reelection. Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina was defeated in June by a Trump-endorsed primary challenger who called Rice’s support of impeachment a betrayal. And Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has become Trump’s chief antagonist and most vocal critic in Congress as the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, is trailing her Trump-endorsed primary opponent significantly in public polls.

The result is that the already thin ranks of moderate and mainstream conservative Republicans in the House are likely to be even thinner next year, with brash, Trump-style candidates replacing them. Should they prevail in November, they will help set the tone for a potential GOP majority in which loyalty to Trump is a driving force.

In another era, Meijer would have been considered a poster boy for the future of the party: a 34-year-old, self-funding, conservative, military veteran who served in Iraq and has espoused a hawkish foreign policy, even going so far as to defy the Biden administration by secretly flying to Afghanistan last August to witness evacuation efforts as US troops withdrew.

But on his third day in office, Meijer was evacuated from the House chamber as a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol. A week later, he voted to impeach Trump and became one of the more outspoken Republicans warning of the former president’s corrosive effect on the party.

Advertisement

In an interview days after his vote, Meijer conceded that he “may very well have” ended his career in Congress.

“But I think it’s also important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what’s in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for the country,” he told ABC.

Meijer’s premonition proved correct. By 3 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday morning, he was trailing by nearly 5 percentage points, and The Associated Press called the race for Gibbs.

Still, Meijer put up a much stronger fight than even some of his allies in Washington had predicted, with suburban voters in his district turning out in strong support of the incumbent. But it was ultimately not enough to overcome Gibbs’ challenge.

Gibbs’ nomination will create an uphill battle for Republicans’ attempts to hold the seat. The district was redrawn from one that narrowly voted for Trump in 2020 — but previously backed Justin Amash, the libertarian former congressman — to one that President Biden would have carried by 9 percentage points.

Gibbs, in 2016, spread groundless claims on Twitter that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chair took part in a “satanic ritual” — one of the central tenets of QAnon, the false pro-Trump conspiracy theory. CNN first reported the posts.

Meijer’s short time in Congress vividly illustrated the nightmarish consequences — both personally and at the ballot box — that have historically met those who crossed Trump and that have kept so many of his Republican colleagues from defying the former president.

Advertisement

After Meijer voted to impeach Trump, he spoke openly of his “assumption that people will try to kill” him and the nine other Republicans who voted to charge the former president with high crimes and misdemeanors. He sought out body armor to protect himself.

Now, after just one term, Republican voters have cast him out.

“A guy who’s on our team should vote with our team,” a voter said at the polls in Kent County on Tuesday, declining to identify himself but saying he had backed Gibbs.

In Washington state, neither Herrera Beutler nor Newhouse has been as outspoken as Meijer. They have largely kept low profiles and declined to comment on the far-right flank of their party that they condemned in the days after Jan. 6.