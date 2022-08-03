These charts and maps show how the antiabortion ballot question was defeated in Kansas

The measure was soundly defeated by voters, a result that has energized activists heading into the November midterm elections where the abortion issue could prove salient. The vote also demonstrated a point abortion rights advocates have long argued: Severe restrictions on the right to an abortion are unpopular with large swaths of the American public, even in red states.

Voters were asked to weigh in on a ballot question that would have changed the state’s constitution to declare there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion. If the measure passed, the state legislature would have been able to pass restrictions on abortion access in the state, potentially enacting a near total ban on the procedure as neighboring states have done in recent months.

In one of the first electoral tests since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, abortion rights advocates notched a decisive victory in the heavily Republican state of Kansas.

Though votes are still being tallied, including from those who voted by mail, here’s an early look at just how decisive the Kansas vote was.

A lopsided victory

Though all of the votes have not yet been tallied, the “no” vote was leading by nearly 20 percentage points as of Wednesday. Nearly 60 percent of ballots were cast to preserve abortion rights, while just over 40 percent voted to change the constitution to allow state legislators to enact restrictions.

The victory largely beat expectations: Though polling was scant ahead of election night, the little that was done showed the potential for a closely divided vote.

Voter turnout

Voters turned out to weigh in on the ballot measure in droves: More than 900,000 votes were cast on the measure, figures that blew past primaries in all recent election cycles in Kansas. Remarkably, turnout approached levels seen during the 2018 general election, which is unusual given that primaries typically see much lower levels of participation.

Before the polls closed Tuesday, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab told reporters that in percentage terms, turnout could approach half the electorate, far beyond what he predicted.





Many counties that went for Trump voted to keep abortion rights

The support for changing the constitution fell far behind President Trump’s 2020 performance in Kansas. More than a dozen counties that voted for the former Republican president in 2020 on Tuesday elected to keep abortion rights enshrined in the constitution.

For example, voters in in Saline County went for Trump by a landslide 30 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. But just under two years later, they rejected the abortion amendment by 10 percentage points. It was a similar story in Crawford County, which also rejected the amendment by 10 percentage points after voting for Trump by a margin of 23 points.

But what about counties where the margin for Trump was even higher? The ballot measure fell behind Trump’s 2020 performance in many of these places, too. In deep red Wallace County, where just 5 percent of voters cast ballots for Biden, 17 percent voted “no” on the ballot measure.

Compare the county maps below to see how the Kansas abortion ballot question fared against the 2020 presidential election between Trump and Biden.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.