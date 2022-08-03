Untangling the Taiwanese question

I applaud James Pindell’s analysis of the complicated implications of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan (“A Pelosi trip to Taiwan could be the most important event in world politics this summer,” Online, July 29). As Pindell said, her visit is not unequivocally wise or simpleminded.

As Pelosi lands in Taipei, her visit raises a question underlying Taiwan’s democratic autonomy: How do we hold China accountable for its human rights persecutions without pushing the nuclear button or facing recession?

As much as the United States has invested in its factories, Chinese manufacturing and trading status remains irreplaceable in the global economy. Pressuring China over its human rights record with an economic sanction would bring financial turmoil far greater than just a rise in gas prices.