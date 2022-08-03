Adam Nagler completes 630-mile solo paddleboarding journey to Nantucket — then hits the water again

“It was hard, but I still have more to give,” said Nagler, 55. “I took about 30 seconds to be proud and then I started focusing on what’s next.”

Nagler, an ultra-endurance athlete, completed his 630-mile solo paddle board mission on July 24, landing on Nantucket 33 days after beginning his journey at Cape Hatteras Light on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Adam Nagler arrived at Brant Point in Nantucket, kissed the sand, and then devoured a glass of chocolate milk and a bag of Stop & Shop fried chicken a friend had brought alonng.

On a 14-foot board, Nagler paddled by himself up the Eastern coast, only stopping to reload supplies and for some occasional rest in sand dunes when the weather was too harsh to sleep at sea.

Nagler said he lost 33 pounds on the odyssey — he relied solely on an electrolyte powder for nutrition.

The journey from North Carolina to Nantucket was Nagler’s longest expedition since he began ultra-endurance training in 2014 after decades of unhealthy habits that resulted in a rare bacteria infection.

Last summer, Nagler paddled from Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to Nantucket and suffered from a painful muscle tear, swollen feet, and cellulitis. This year, he was relatively injury-free outside of shin cut that required an urgent-care stop in Virginia Beach.

“On the physical front, it was the third hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Nagler. “I’ve done some diabolical stuff. I basically look at a map and say how can I get from here to there in the most difficult and painful way.

“It’s part of my mental health process to get through this. My goal is to be able to get through these feats and apply them to my life.”

Nagler met with the Globe after arriving in Southampton on Long Island fresh off a 110-mile paddle from Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. His toughest leg was yet to come.

On a 30-hour paddle from Block Island to Martha’s Vineyard, Nagler misread his chart and paddled through high swells. The conditions gave him vertigo and he vomited every 15 minutes. Nagler felt too weak to continue.

“I train mentally and physically to win the fourth overtime and I needed that on that paddle,” said Nagler. “You just gotta get through it. I’m sea sick and it’s an awful thing but what are you going to do. I just kept telling myself to go, go, go.”

Nagler’s main goal was to raise money for charity. He paddled for Fairwinds, the only nonprofit mental health center on Nantucket. As of Friday, $45,000 had been raised, bringing him much closer to the $125,000 goal.

What’s next for Nagler?

Well, he slept for 36 straight hours after arriving 10 days ago. He left Nantucket Sunday and is paddling another 250 miles back to Long Island.

Then, he’ll regain the muscle he lost and start training for next fall’s Green Mountain Grinder, a 30-day off-road ironman challenge that features trail running, mountain biking, inland skating, and paddling.

“It’s all for the cause,” said Nagler. “Every one of these should be harder than the previous one. My reward is in people who have been following me, who have a passion in what I’m doing, and who are inspirational unto themselves.”

