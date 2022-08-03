Bill Belichick isn’t interested in talking about NFL’s revelations that Dolphins tampered to recruit Tom Brady

“I’m not really worried about that,” Belichick said Wednesday morning. “I’m just trying to get training camp in.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t interested in discussing the NFL investigation that revealed his former quarterback Tom Brady had discussions with Dolphins minority owner Bruce Beal Jr. during the final year of his tenure in New England.

According to the league’s findings released Tuesday, Brady and Beal had “numerous and detailed” conversations that began as early as August 2019 about Brady potentially joining the Dolphins. Brady was under contract with the Patriots at the time, making the discussions a violation of the NFL’s anti-tampering policy.

So, did Belichick know his longtime starting quarterback was in contact with a division foe?

“I’m focused on training camp,” he said. “That’s all in the past.”

As part of its six-month investigation, the league also found two additional tampering violations: When the Dolphins had impermissible communications with Brady and his agent Don Yee while Brady was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and when the Dolphins had impermissible communications with Yee about another client, coach Sean Payton, while Payton was still head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for the violations. Brady, Yee, and Payton did not receive any punishments.

