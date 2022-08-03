Celtics release preseason schedule, which includes a game vs. Raptors in Montreal

The Celtics will travel to Montreal to face the Raptors in a preseason game Oct. 14 as part of the NBA’s Canada Series, the league announced Wednesday.

That highlights a four-game preseason slate made up of home-and-homes against the Raptors and Hornets. The Celtics open play against Charlotte at TD Garden Oct. 2 before facing the Raptors there Oct 5.

The Celtics will visit the Hornets Oct. 7 and conclude their exhibition slate a week later in Montreal against the Raptors.