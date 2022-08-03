Celtics release preseason schedule, which includes a game vs. Raptors in Montreal

The Celtics will travel to Montreal to face the Raptors in a preseason game Oct. 14 as part of the NBA’s Canada Series, the league announced Wednesday.
That highlights a four-game preseason slate made up of home-and-homes against the Raptors and Hornets. The Celtics open play against Charlotte at TD Garden Oct. 2 before facing the Raptors there Oct 5.
The Celtics will visit the Hornets Oct. 7 and conclude their exhibition slate a week later in Montreal against the Raptors.
The NBA’s 2022-23 regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this month.
Celtics preseason schedule
Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m., TD Garden
Oct. 5 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden
Oct. 7 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 14 at Toronto, 7 p.m., Bell Centre, Montreal
