Celtics release preseason schedule, which includes a game vs. Raptors in Montreal

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated August 3, 2022, 1 hour ago
The Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (left) and the Celtics' Derrick White chase down the ball during a March 2022 game in Toronto.Frank Gunn/Associated Press

The Celtics will travel to Montreal to face the Raptors in a preseason game Oct. 14 as part of the NBA’s Canada Series, the league announced Wednesday.

That highlights a four-game preseason slate made up of home-and-homes against the Raptors and Hornets. The Celtics open play against Charlotte at TD Garden Oct. 2 before facing the Raptors there Oct 5.

The Celtics will visit the Hornets Oct. 7 and conclude their exhibition slate a week later in Montreal against the Raptors.

The NBA’s 2022-23 regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this month.

Celtics preseason schedule

Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m., TD Garden

Oct. 5 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden

Oct. 7 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 14 at Toronto, 7 p.m., Bell Centre, Montreal

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

