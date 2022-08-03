Game 106: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The great sell-off never materialized for the Red Sox, who actually became buyers with Tuesday’s acquisition of Eric Hosmer. The good vibes continued when Rafael Devers returned to the lineup and knocked in both runs in a 2-1 win at Houston.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Sox, who have already won the season series with the Astros as well as their first series since sweeping Cleveland June 24-26, will go for the sweep in Houston

Brayan Bello, still in search of his first win in the majors, will be on the mound for the Sox.