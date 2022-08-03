Game 106: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The great sell-off never materialized for the Red Sox, who actually became buyers with Tuesday’s acquisition of Eric Hosmer. The good vibes continued when Rafael Devers returned to the lineup and knocked in both runs in a 2-1 win at Houston.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Sox, who have already won the season series with the Astros as well as their first series since sweeping Cleveland June 24-26, will go for the sweep in Houston
Brayan Bello, still in search of his first win in the majors, will be on the mound for the Sox.
Here is a preview.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (53-52): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 8.82 ERA)
ASTROS (67-38): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Urquidy (9-4, 3.86 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Urquidy: Xander Bogaerts 0-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-3, Rafael Devers 3-5, J.D. Martinez 2-5, Reese McGuire 0-2, Tommy Pham 1-1, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Alex Verdugo 3-6
Astros vs. Bello: Has not faced any Houston batters
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won three in a row, coming from behind in each of them.
Notes: This is the first time facing the Astros for Bello, who was 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA and an opponent OPS of 1.066 over his first three starts. He made his first relief appearance in his most recent outing, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 ⅓ innings against Milwaukee July 29. … Urquidy is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA over two career starts against the Red Sox.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.