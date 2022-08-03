fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Astros | 2:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 106: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 3, 2022, 9 minutes ago
In his most recent outing, Brayan Bello allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 ⅓ innings against Milwaukee July 29.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The great sell-off never materialized for the Red Sox, who actually became buyers with Tuesday’s acquisition of Eric Hosmer. The good vibes continued when Rafael Devers returned to the lineup and knocked in both runs in a 2-1 win at Houston.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Sox, who have already won the season series with the Astros as well as their first series since sweeping Cleveland June 24-26, will go for the sweep in Houston

Brayan Bello, still in search of his first win in the majors, will be on the mound for the Sox.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (53-52): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 8.82 ERA)

ASTROS (67-38): TBA

Pitching: RHP José Urquidy (9-4, 3.86 ERA)

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Urquidy: Xander Bogaerts 0-6, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-3, Rafael Devers 3-5, J.D. Martinez 2-5, Reese McGuire 0-2, Tommy Pham 1-1, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Alex Verdugo 3-6

Astros vs. Bello: Has not faced any Houston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won three in a row, coming from behind in each of them.

Notes: This is the first time facing the Astros for Bello, who was 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA and an opponent OPS of 1.066 over his first three starts. He made his first relief appearance in his most recent outing, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 ⅓ innings against Milwaukee July 29. … Urquidy is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA over two career starts against the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

