Red Sox can’t complete the sweep as Astros muffle them in series finale

HOUSTON — The Red Sox fell to the Astros, 6-1, in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale at Minute Maid Park.
In Rich Hill’s first start since coming off the injured list, the lefthander yielded six runs in just three innings of work, including a three-run homer by Trey Mancini in the second inning.
José Urquidy carried a no-hitter through five innings until Reese McGuire snapped the no-hitter with a single.
The Sox’ lone run came on a Xander Bogaerts solo shot in the ninth.
The Sox (53-53) won the season series against the Astros and now will travel to Kansas City for a four-game set with the Royals.
