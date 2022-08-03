Revolution make another move, trade Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas for allocation money

Lletget, 29, who will be reunited with coach Nico Estevez, a former US assistant coach, totaled three goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Revolution after being acquired from the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Revolution will receive $600,000 in General Allocation Money from Dallas.

Lletget, who captained the United States national team last year, became the Revolution’s second high-profile offseason acquisition to depart in the last week, following Jozy Altidore being loaned to Puebla FC in Mexico.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s roster shake-ups continued Wednesday as they traded midfielder Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas in exchange for allocation money and are expected to bring in Venezuelan Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC.

“We would like to thank Sebastian for his professionalism and dedication to the Revolution this season,” Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said in a press release. “This trade presented a great opportunity for the player and our club, and we wish Sebastian nothing but success in Dallas.”

Arena hoped to rejuvenate the careers of Altidore and Lletget, two of his former players. Altidore totaled one goal in 21 appearances and Lletget had two goals in 19 league games as the Revolution (6-7-9, 27 points) slumped.

The Revolution, who visit Orlando SC Saturday, are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 points below the playoff line, with 12 games left in the season.

Lletget had hoped to line up on the left of midfield this season, but has been performing on both wings. After scoring in the season opener and in the Revolution’s first CONCACAF Champions League game, then missing a decisive shot in a penalty kick shootout against UNAM, Lletget has mostly been in a supporting role. Lletget converted a highlight-reel volley in a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati in May and has five assists.

Makoun, 22, has played 13 games this season, but recently lost his starting central defender spot with Charlotte. Makoun began his career with Zamora FC and played for Juventus’ junior teams in Italy in 2018-19.