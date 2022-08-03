Righthander Luis Castillo stellar in his Seattle debut, helping the Mariners defeat the Yankees

Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6⅔ innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The righthander allowed three runs and walked three.

Eugenio Suárez , Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers.

Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees, 7-3, on Wednesday in New York.

The 29-year-old Castillo pitched seven sparkling innings for Cincinnati at New York on July 14. The Reds traded the ace to the Mariners on Friday night for four prospects.

Castillo got some help from shortstop J.P. Crawford, who made a pair of impressive defensive plays.

Crawford cut down Isiah Kiner-Falefa with a strong relay throw when he tried to score from first on a double by Kyle Higashioka. Crawford also speared a 106.5 mile-per-hour liner by Aaron Hicks to open the fifth while shifted to the right of second base.

Castillo retired 10 straight before issuing consecutive walks to DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson in the sixth. But he got out of the jam by striking out Josh Donaldson on a slider and retiring Andrew Benintendi on a liner to second.

Castillo cruised into the seventh at 95 pitches and easily got the first two outs. He allowed a single to Kiner-Falefa and exited after Higashioka hit a two-run homer.

Cole was booed at various points of the first when Ronald Marinaccio began warming up. He allowed seven hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings.

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead when Suárez hit a first-pitch slider into the seats in left for his second straight homer in the opening inning. Santana followed with his 10th homer, driving a 3-1 fastball deep to right-center field.

After Seattle hit back-to-back homers for the second time this season, Crawford singled before Kyle Lewis struck out. Kelenic then made it 6-0 by reaching the short porch in right for his first homer since returning from spending over two months in the minors.

Rosario powers Guardians over Diamondbacks

In Cleveland, Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Rosario’s 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25. His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner permitted two runs and four hits without issuing a walk.

Gonzalez homered off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth and doubled home a run in the seventh to push the Guardians’ advantage to 7-2. José Ramírez and Myles Straw also drove in a run as Cleveland remained one game behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Arizona lefthander Tommy Henry (0-1) pitched five innings in his major league debut, surrendering four runs and four hits. The native of Portage, Michigan — a four-hour drive from Cleveland — had a sizeable cheering section behind home plate.

Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer off Bieber in the sixth and Geraldo Perdomo connected for a two-run shot against Eli Morgan in the ninth. Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who ended their six-game road trip with five losses.

Rosario went 2 for 4 and scored twice, taking over the AL lead with 118 hits. Steven Kwan singled to push his hitting streak to 17 games for the Guardians, the longest by a rookie since Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes had a 19-gamer in 2020-2021.

López earns first save with the Twins

Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-1, in Minneapolis.

Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central starting the day was one game over Cleveland.

Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

He needed just six pitches, including a three-pitch strikeout of Eric Haase.

López’s outing came after Minnesota starter Joe Ryan bounced back from a career-worst outing with five mostly solid innings. Michael Fulmer then pitched a scoreless inning in his Twins debut against the team from which he was traded Tuesday, before Caleb Thielbar and Jhoan Duran each tossed a scoreless frame.

Rocked on Saturday in San Diego, allowing 10 earned runs and five home runs in 4⅔ innings, Ryan (8-4) tied a season high with nine strikeouts — also April 27 vs. Detroit — and allowed five hits as he again dominated the Tigers. In three 2022 starts against Detroit, Ryan is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

Acquired Tuesday from Cleveland, León had two hits, including a two-run double in the second for Minnesota. He had two hits in 15 at-bats for the Guardians this season, spending much of the year in the minors.

Harold Castro had three of Detroit’s four hits. But the Tigers struck out 14 times, 41 times in the three-game series, and have whiffed 148 times in 17 games against Minnesota this season.

Newcomers Siri, Peralta spark Rays

Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second and scored on Peralta’s tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay’s six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday. Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win after pitching two hitless innings. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his fifth save in six attempts . . . The Milwaukee Brewers designated for assignment pitcher Dinelson Lamet and catcher Pedro Severino. Lament was designated for assignment two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The righthander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Rodriguez. Lamet pitched in 13 games for the Padres this season, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA. Severino had four hits in 18 at-bats (.222) with one RBI in eight games since returning from an 80-game suspension to start the season under Major League Baseball’s joint drug agreement. The catcher tested positive for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug sometimes used to mask effects of steroid use. Severino said he was prescribed a medication containing the drug after experiencing difficulty starting a family with his wife. If Milwaukee reached the postseason, the suspension would have left Severino ineligible.