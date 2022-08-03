USGA announces Newton’s Brae Burn Country Club will host two women’s championships

Brae Burn has hosted seven previous USGA championships, dating back to the 1906 US Open. The club hosted the 1919 US Open won by Walter Hagen, 1928 US Amateur won by Bobby Jones, and most recently, the 1997 US Women’s Amateur won by Silvia Cavalleri.

Brae Burn Country Club in Newton, a Donald Ross design that opened in 1912, will host both the 2024 US Women’s Mid-Amateur, and the 2028 US Women’s Amateur.

On the heels of June’s wildly successful US Open at The Country Club , the US Golf Association on Wednesday announced two more championships coming to greater Boston.

“Brae Burn is honored to continue a tradition of bringing the best in women’s championship golf to the Boston community,” said Dan Moore, president of Brae Burn. “2028 will be a special year as we celebrate not only our fourth US Women’s Amateur Championship, but also the 100th anniversary of Bob Jones’s US Amateur victory at Brae Burn.”

The 2024 US Women’s Mid-Amateur will be held Sept. 7-12 and is open to female amateurs age 25 and older with a handicap index not exceeding 9.4. A field of 132 golfers is cut to 64 after two days of stroke play, with match play the rest of the way.

The 2028 US Women’s Amateur will be held Aug. 7-13. Champions of both tournaments will earn automatic exemptions into the following year’s US Women’s Open.

These tournaments will mark the 61st and 62nd USGA championships held in Massachusetts. This year’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline was won by Matthew Fitzpatrick. The USGA is also holding this year’s US Senior Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion on Aug. 27-Sept. 1.

Brae Burn was most recently the site of the 2021 Massachusetts State Amateur Championship, won by Michael Thorbjornsen.

