Ship with Ukrainian grain cleared to travel to Lebanon

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY The Associated Press,Updated August 3, 2022, 59 minutes ago
The cargo ship Razoni is anchors at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, on Aug. 3.Khalil Hamra/Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says the first grain ship carrying Ukrainian corn is preparing to cross through Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait and travel onto its final destination, Lebanon.

The ministry said an inspection team finished its review aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni. The delegation included officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations. The Razoni is anchored off Istanbul’s coast in the Black Sea, near the mouth of the Bosporus. The Razoni sounded its horn as the inspection teams left the ship.

The Razoni, which the United Nations says is carrying 26,527 tons of corn, set sail Monday from Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

Pictures tweeted by the Ministry of Defense showed an inspector reaching into an open container and touching the grain.

