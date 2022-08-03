Ship with Ukrainian grain cleared to travel to Lebanon

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says the first grain ship carrying Ukrainian corn is preparing to cross through Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait and travel onto its final destination, Lebanon.

The ministry said an inspection team finished its review aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni. The delegation included officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations. The Razoni is anchored off Istanbul’s coast in the Black Sea, near the mouth of the Bosporus. The Razoni sounded its horn as the inspection teams left the ship.