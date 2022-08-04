Author readings around Boston Aug. 7-13

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Linda Cutting and Léonie Little-Lex (“A is for Always: An Adoption Alphabet”) read in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Taline Badrikian (“Perfectly Piggy”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at All She Wrote Books.
MONDAY
Sean McAdam (“The Franchise: Boston Red Sox: A Curated History of the Red Sox”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Michael W. Twitty (“Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew”) is in conversation with Rabbi Toba Spitzer at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Casey Sherman (“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Olde Colonial Courthouse at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop (tickets are $10 for admission for members of Tales of Cape Cod or $15 for nonmembers).
TUESDAY
Colson Whitehead (“Harlem Shuffle”) is in conversation with Adam Serwer at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $17 for admission and a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Aaron Sachs (“Up from the Depths: Herman Melville, Lewis Mumford, and Rediscovery in Dark Times”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Tom Daley (“House You Cannot Reach”) and Max Heinegg (“Good Harbor”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Elisa Albert (“Human Blues”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Joanna Schaffhausen (“Long Gone: A Detective Annalisa Vega Novel”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
W.S. Childress (“Ronnie Willow and the Silver Mask”), Janet Edmonds (“Small Craft”), Aline Lindemann (“Drift”), Mary E. McDermott (“Old Orleans: Memories of a Cape Cod Town”) and Mary Petiet (“Wash Ashore”) read in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Lisa Jewell (“The Family Remains”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5 for admission or $28 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Kayla Maiuri (“Mother in the Dark”) is in conversation with Hanna Halperin in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Taymour Soomro (“Other Names for Love”) and Meng Jin (“Self-Portrait with Ghost: Short Stories”) are in conversation with Gish Jen in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Dan Moren (“The Nova Incident: The Galactic Cold War Book III”) is in conversation with Zac Topping in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Farah Jasmine Griffin (“Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature”) is in conversation with Dr. Linda Chavers at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets are free for members and $5 for nonmembers) . . . Liz Michalski (“Darling Girl: A Novel of Peter Pan”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Merritt at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
Katalina Gamarra (“Ben and Beatriz”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Kerrin Willis (“Iron & Fire”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
SATURDAY
Jamie Ford (“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Loree Griffin Burns (“Honeybee Rescue: A Backyard Drama”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.