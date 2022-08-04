Local bestsellers for the week ended July 31

2. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. The It Girl Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

5. Portrait of an Unknown Woman Daniel Silva Harper

6. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

9. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

10. The House Across the Lake Riley Sager Dutton

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury Publishing

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

7. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission Mark Leibovich Penguin Press

8. Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod Casey Sherman Sourcebooks

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy Henry Kissinger Penguin Press

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

6. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

7. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

8. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

9. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

10. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 31. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.