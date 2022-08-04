Boston VC Bijan Sabet is Biden’s pick for Czech Republic ambassador

In a Twitter post, Sabet said he was “incredibly honored and grateful to be nominated by President Biden.” i

President Biden nominated Sabet to be the next US Ambassador to the Czech Republic, the White House announced on Wednesday.

After a career working and investing in the tech industry, venture capitalist Bijan Sabet, cofounder of Boston VC firm Spark Capital, is getting into diplomacy.

If approved by the Senate, Sabet would follow Wisconsin businessman Steve King, who served as ambassador from 2017 to 2021, and two career State Department diplomats who have filled in as ambassador to re Czech Republic for the past year.

A Boston College alumni, Sabet got his start working at tech startups in the 1990s, including WebTV. He cofounded Spark in 2005 in a small office on Newbury Street. Sabet was one of the earliest investors in Twitter and served on the social media company’s board from 2008 to 2011. He has also invested in local startups, including Wayfair and Flywire.

But the longtime VC stepped back from Spark last year and shifted to making angel investments in climate-focused startups in areas such as water conservation, electric vehicles, and climate change education. “This is where I want to spend my time,” he told the Globe in January. “This is what I want to do.”

Sabet has consistently donated to Democratic candidates and political action committees, including more than $400,000 in the current election cycle, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

An avid amateur photographer, Sabet fills his Twitter and Instagram streams with scans of pictures taken with film cameras. His followers should expect more central European subjects once Sabet is approved for his new post.













