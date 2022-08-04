Celebrating on Lake Winnipesaukee, boat rentals in Boston, and the ferry of the future

The M/S Mount Washington’s 150th season on Lake Winnipesaukee is underway with a season of celebrations to mark the event, including an Anniversary Gala hosted on Aug. 12.

It’s official: The M/S Mount Washington’s 150th season on Lake Winnipesaukee is underway with a season of celebrations to mark the event, including an Anniversary Gala hosted on Aug. 12. Cruises that day include multiple daytime departures from both Weirs Beach and Wolfeboro, N.H. The official three-hour 150th Anniversary Gala evening cruises, departing from both ports, feature multiple decks of entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and signature drinks. Commemorative limited-edition souvenirs will be available for sale during the day. In addition, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association is partnering with the M/S Mount Washington and the Town of Wolfeboro to offer daytime family educational programs regarding lake conservation issues, and a silent auction to generate funds for conservation programs. Narrated scenic day cruises $42. Gala cruises (ages 21+ only) $70. 603-366-5531, https://cruisenh.com/products/narrated-scenic-cruise

A new rental platform, GetMyBoat, aims to simplify the rental process and make the joys of boating more accessible.

BOSTON BOAT RENTAL APP

Yearning to get out on the water? You don’t need to own a boat or pay for an expensive marina membership to have access to fun times in Boston. A new rental platform, GetMyBoat, aims to simplify the rental process and make the joys of boating more accessible. Simply click the weblink or download the app, enter your preferred destination, and browse and book power boats, sailing vessels, tours, fishing trips cocktail tours and more. Narrow your search by price, types and group size. The GetMyBoat Boston Boating Guide offers tips on where to go, what to see, weather and local secrets from the community. The platform also provides boat owners in Boston a way to earn money off their boats when they aren’t using them. Prices vary. www.getmyboat.com

African Bush Camps is debuting Lolebezi, the 17th and newest member of its camp family offering authentic safari experiences amid untamed wilderness across Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Handout

THERE:

REMOTE LUXURY SAFARI CAMP DEBUTS

African Bush Camps is debuting Lolebezi, the 17th and newest member of its camp family offering authentic safari experiences amid untamed wilderness across Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Set along the mighty Zambezi River, Lolebezi combines simple modernist geometries with layers of environmentally conscious designs created locally or across Africa. Eight luxury river suites feature private shaded outdoor area and river-view plunge pool, and custom-made mosquito net pelmet — or “halo” — made using wooden discs, imfabinga beads and copper by South African-based High Thorn Chandeliers. Public spaces including dining pavilion, bar, onsite spa, yoga deck and guest sitting area nestled at the edge of a forest where the river forks to form an inlet. Activities include game drives, walking safaris, river cruises, fishing and more. $990 per person per night includes all meals, beverages (other than premium imports), laundry and activities. https://africanbushcamps.com/camps/lolebezi/

The world’s fastest electric ship, the Candela P-12 Shuttle, is an innovative hydrofoiling electric ferry designed to reduce emissions and slash commuting times, making waterborne public transport more attractive than trains, buses, and cars. Handout

THE FUTURE OF FERRIES

The future of water transport is arriving in Stockholm. The world’s fastest electric ship, the Candela P-12 Shuttle, is an innovative hydrofoiling electric ferry designed to reduce emissions and slash commuting times, making waterborne public transport more attractive than trains, buses, and cars. The secret to the 30-passenger vessel’s high speed (30 knots) and long range are three carbon fiber wings that extend from under the hull. These active hydrofoils allow the ship to lift itself above the water, thus decreasing drag. Flying silently above the waves, the Candela Flight Controller — a computer which regulates the hydrofoils 100 times per second — ensures a steady, smooth ride over choppy waves that might make those prone to seasickness feel queasy. The innovative vessel will be shuttling between the sprawling Stockholm suburb of Ekerö and the city center in the coming year. Hello, Boston, can we get some of these, please? https://candela.com/p-12-shuttle/

The new Paraiso sunglasses by independent brand Bajío, inspired by the anglers’ paradise of Ascension Bay, Mexico, are fishermen’s faves. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

RADICALLY CLEAR SUNGLASSES

The new Paraiso sunglasses by independent brand Bajío, inspired by the anglers’ paradise of Ascension Bay, Mexico, are fishermen’s faves. That said, you don’t have to fish to appreciate the Polarized, color-enhancing, high-definition lenses and plant-based frames of these classic specs. While many companies utilize technology to reduce yellow light, Bajío blocks 95-percent of sight-fatiguing blue light, leading to less eye strain and the ability to see the surrounding landscape (and fish!) more easily. Seven lens colors offer protective scratch-resistant and oleophobic coatings that allow for easy cleaning of salt, sweat, and sunscreen. Frames are available in three colors; 20 additional styles can be found online. In addition, Bajío is linked to a larger family of companies and nonprofits committed to conservation and sustainable practices. Polycarbonate lenses $199; glass lenses $249. bajiosunglasses.com/products/paraiso

The VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance platform allows you to search and sign up for a wide variety of coverage.

TRAVEL INSURANCE MADE EASY

Looking for travel insurance but unsure how to find the best plan? The VisitorsCoverage Travel Insurance platform allows you to search and sign up for a wide variety of coverage, including more than 50 plans for road trips, including rental car collision insurance; 11 protection plans for trip investment, including the cost of missed connections, potential cancellations, medical reasons, nonrefundable flights and lodging; more than 35 medical travel plans, including protection for medical bills in the event of illness, injury, hospitalization and surgery; adventure sports coverage to utilize when embarking on activities such as water skiing, jet skiing or kayaking; mountaineering and hiking insurance; plus cruise, business, ex-pat, group insurances, and more. Simply input your travel plans and use the helpful comparison tool to review quotes and choose the best plan for immediate coverage. www.visitorscoverage.com

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.