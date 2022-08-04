Dane Cook gets engaged to his 23-year-old girlfriend on York Beach in Maine

Comedian and Arlington native Dane Cook proposed to Kelsi Taylor, his girlfriend of five years, on York Beach in Maine.

Cook, 50, and Taylor, 23, posted photos and videos on their respective social media accounts this week announcing the news, although Cook popped the question back on July 13, according to People Magazine.

Cook and Taylor started dating in 2017, when Taylor was 18. While a flood of congratulatory messages poured in for the happy couple, many couldn’t help but comment on the age difference. In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Cook said the pair had been friends “for a while” before they started dating.

Taylor is a fitness instructor and aspiring singer from Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment,” she wrote on Instagram of the engagement. “I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Cook told People that he chose York Beach in honor of his late mother.

“When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us,” Cook said. “It’s a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place.”

