Moëca opens in Cambridge, new from the Giulia team; Dine Out Boston begins

Openings: Moëca, the hotly anticipated new restaurant from the team behind Porter Square’s Giulia, softly opened on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the old Luce and Chez Henri space (1 Shepard St.). The 75-seat restaurant specializes in small-boat seafood.
The name “comes from my love of Venetian cookery and a conversation I had with a friend of mine who’s a fisherman: Moëca is a crab, and they’re resourceful, resilient, adaptive, and determined — all of the things we need to be as a restaurant community right now,” Pagliarini told the Globe in an earlier interview.
Enjoy fluke, striped bass, and caviar from the raw bar, plus green crab custard, grilled squid, and homemade gelati Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m., with expanded hours to follow come autumn.
Reopenings: Tiffani Faison’s cocktail lair, Fool’s Errand (1377 Boylston St.), has returned to the Fenway with a new drinks list, plus a slender food menu. Previously standing-room-only, the slivery space now has barstools and patio seating for simpler swilling. New to try: Cheekily named concoctions like the Long Sleeve Cargo Shorts (made with carrot and pineapple rum), plus bar snacks and desserts, such as chocolate olive oil mousse.
Parties: The Haven, with new digs in Jamaica Plain (284 Amory St.), hosts a patio party on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. Enjoy cocktails, food, whiskey tastings, and live entertainment. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com.
Deals: Dine Out Boston happens Sunday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 20. Get deals on multicourse meals at lunch and dinner from all-star spots like Alcove, Atlántico, Bar Enza, Estragon, Sumiao, and plenty more. Browse the full line-up at www.bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston.
Coming Soon: Taffer’s Tavern (541 Arsenal St.) will open on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards. It’s new from Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer, who has more locations planned for the Boston area. Get braised short ribs, lobster rolls, and clam chowder, as well as his signature cocktail, The Campfire, a buttery offering made with whiskey and simple syrup.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.