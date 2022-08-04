Moëca opens in Cambridge, new from the Giulia team; Dine Out Boston begins

Openings: Moëca, the hotly anticipated new restaurant from the team behind Porter Square’s Giulia, softly opened on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the old Luce and Chez Henri space (1 Shepard St.). The 75-seat restaurant specializes in small-boat seafood.

The name “comes from my love of Venetian cookery and a conversation I had with a friend of mine who’s a fisherman: Moëca is a crab, and they’re resourceful, resilient, adaptive, and determined — all of the things we need to be as a restaurant community right now,” Pagliarini told the Globe in an earlier interview.

Enjoy fluke, striped bass, and caviar from the raw bar, plus green crab custard, grilled squid, and homemade gelati Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m., with expanded hours to follow come autumn.