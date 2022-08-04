2 MBTA employees sent to hospital after bus fire at Arborway bus yard

“MBTA personnel attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful,” Pesturo said. “The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.”

An out-of-service bus had just returned to the bus yard when flames were seen coming from its rear compartment about 3:10 p.m., according to a statement from MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

Two MBTA employees were taken taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a bus fire at the T’s Arborway bus yard, officials said, in the latest safety issue to strike the troubled agency.

A fire department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pesaturo said two MBTA workers were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for potential smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A photo posted on Twitter showed a bus with its upper rear section engulfed in orange flames while thick, black smoke billowed around the vehicle.

The fire came just one day after officials announced that the Orange Line would shut down for 30 days for track repairs, as the MBTA struggles to address issues that have led to repeated service shutdowns and safety concerns in recent months.

The T has been under scrutiny by the Federal Transit Administration since April, following a string of safety incidents, including the April 10 dragging death of a Red Line passenger at Broadway station. Last week, the federal agency ordered “an immediate safety standdown” to address ongoing issues with runaway trains.





