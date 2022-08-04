Baby raccoons can turn up where you least expect them

On July 12, Dedham police shared a cute video of a couple of baby raccoons that were rescued from a resident’s fireplace chimney. “Their eyes aren’t even open yet — they are likely just two weeks old!” the Facebook post said. “Fireplace chimneys have been popular spots for raccoons this season — as, for a momma raccoon, climbing onto a rooftop and then ascending down into a chimney, provides her with a safe shelter within which to give birth to her young.” Police wrote there are ways to coax raccoons out of your chimney: You can make loud noises, shine bright lights, or place rags soaked with vinegar up into the smoke chamber to drive them out. The mother raccoon will usually successfully escape and climb out onto the roof, but there are times when the babies fall down under the shelf and end up in the fireplace. In those instances, police advise calling a local animal control officer or a nuisance wildlife professional. “We strongly urge against any unnecessary exposures or physical contact with raccoons, as let’s not forget that raccoons can be carriers of rabies,” police wrote. “Once the raccoons have been safely extracted from the chimney, the next recommendation is to place a cap on the chimney to prevent further, similar incidents.” In an update, police wrote the babies were left in a safe place and presumably picked up by their mother overnight.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

BEWARE OF AGGRESSIVE HAWK

At 6:40 p.m. July 4, Medfield police received a call from a man on Dover Farm Road who reported that he was attacked by a hawk. The animal control officer was notified of the incident. According to the log entry, the man called back the next day to let police know that the hawk was still in the area “and seems to swoop down at anyone outside.” This information was also passed along to the animal control officer.

NOT SO NEIGHBORLY GESTURE

At 5:32 p.m. July 19, Saugus police received a call from a resident of Baker Street who reported that his neighbors threw trash over his fence. An officer was dispatched but the call was canceled before he got there. The caller told police an officer was no longer needed because the neighbor ended up cleaning up all the trash.

TRESPASSER ... OR TRYING TO HELP?

At 10:21 a.m. June 3, Peabody police were called to a home on Walsh Avenue for a report of an unwanted guest. According to the log entry, the caller told police that there was a man “inside his dumpster and he is refusing to leave.” An officer arrived at the scene and determined that the call was unfounded, due to a miscommunication between two men. It turned out that the man in the dumpster had reason to be there: He was arranging and flattening items so that the dumpster could be picked up.

ALL IN THE EAR OF THE BEHEARER

At 11:09 a.m. July 31, Bridgewater police received a call from a resident of Boxwood Lane who was complaining about noise in the neighborhood. According to a tweet by police, the caller said he or she could “hear kids screaming and jumping in pools” and, as a result, was “unable to enjoy [the] back deck.” Police said an officer was dispatched to the scene and didn’t hear any excessive noise in the area.

