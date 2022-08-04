Best things to do in R.I. this week: August 5-12

Yes, you read that right. Lobsters will be setting off fireworks this weekend at a carnival…. Hold up. Lemme just check my notes here. (Ahem.) Sorry… Looks like all three will be happening at the 37th annual Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend. Sensory overload: lobsters, clam-cakes, fried shrimp, littlenecks, chowder, beer, wine, raffle, a full carnival, live music and more. Don’t miss the fireworks Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. And car buffs, check out the car show Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. From the corn on the cob to the fireworks — this is summer in a nutshell. Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown, Aug. 5-7, 401-364-4031. Details here .

My friends, we’ve got one month of summer left, and we’re going to soak up every last drop like a tourist drinking Del’s from a straw. From ice cream and live music to lobster and fireworks, Mickey Mouse to a Red Sox star, this week, it’s all about those #SummerVibes.

CONCERT IN A SANCTUARY

Mexican-American Texas-based singer-songwriter Lisa Morales brings her tunes to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Aug. 5, as part of the Newport Live x Norman Bird collab series. Cousin to Linda Ronstadt, Morales, according to the billing, grew up in “a musical family in Tucson, Arizona, learning to perform traditional Mexican music while developing broad-ranging musical taste.” $35. 7 p.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here. Learn more about the artist here.

SUMMER NIGHTS AT THE DRIVE-IN

Nothing gives off retro summer vibes like an old-school drive-in theater, and the Misquamicut Drive-in is screening retro popcorn-fun flicks all week. On Aug. 5, it’s “The Goonies,” followed by the original 1986 “Top Gun” Aug. 6, “Shrek” Aug. 7, the original “Ghostbusters” Aug. 10, and “Dirty Dancing” Aug. 12. For each, one ticket gets your whole car in the lot — bring your crew. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

YOGA WITH ELEPHANTS

‘Nuff. said. I’m in.

…But if you want more details: Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts a 60-minute morning yoga class alongside their African elephants. The class is for all levels. BYO mat, water bottle and mask. The class ends before the zoo opens, so your ticket includes a post-class Q&A with a trained animal educator, and all-day zoo admission. #TrunkPose. $40. Aug. 6. 7 a.m. check-in, class at 7:30 p.m. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

EN PLEIN AIR

Artists and art-lovers, this looks interesting. The luxe Ocean House in Watch Hill hosts an artist reception with Russ Kramer Aug. 6. According to the billing, you’ll meet the Connecticut-based marine painter in an evening wine reception and see and hear how he creates his paintings. At the fire pit/herb garden. $15. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. 888-853-2919. Details here. Learn about the artist here.

LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS, ICE CREAM

Hemingway’s famous six-word story about summer. Or something like that.

Moooove on over to the Sacred Cow Scoop Shop & Market in East Providence with a dozen food trucks, live tunes and ice cream. Free admission, pay for what you eat. Aug. 7, 4:30 to 8 p.m. 187 North Brow St., East Providence. Details here.

NOIPA FEST 2022

It’s not an acronym, NOIPA is a “no IPA” beer fest — but I love how it sounds like Kramer shouting “nobagel nobagel nobagel” in protest. (Everything reminds me of “Seinfeld.”) NOIPA Fest, presented by Beervana Fest, is a time for other beers to shine. Beer fans, head to The WaterFire Arts Center Aug. 7 for a celebration of goses, milds, kölsch, gruits, porters, barley wines, saisons, dubbels, bocks, pilsner varieties, and more. You’ll find breweries from A to Z. (Allagash Brewing Company to Zero Gravity Brewery.) #NOIPA. $65. Ticket includes tasting glass. August 7, 2 to 5 p.m. 475 Valley St., Providence. Details here.

UKRAINIAN MUSIC

I love this. DakhaBrakha, a Ukrainian folk quartet from Kyiv, plays Providence Aug. 7. If you missed them at Newport Folk, catch them at a free show at the Columbus Theatre, presented by FirstWorks. They made Rolling Stone’s list of “The Best Things We Saw at Newport Folk Festival 2022.”

Billed as “A sonic feast as well as a visual spectacle, DakhaBrakha weaves ancient Ukrainian folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry. With multicultural traditional instrumentation, theatrical costuming, and an astonishingly powerful vocal range, the quartet creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian soil that they call ‘ethno-chaos.’” Free; reservations required. 6 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here.

RED SOX + DOMINICAN FEST

Red Sox fans, rejoice: The two-time World Series champion outfielder with the Boston Red Sox Manny Ramirez has been named the grand marshal of Rhode Island’s Dominican Cultural & Music Festival parade Aug. 7.

Ramírez, who was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is slated to lead the parade between Thurber and Broad street at 10 a.m., according to the Festival’s Facebook page. The fest kicks off at noon at the Temple to Music at Roger Williams Park, and includes musical performances by Miriam Cruz, Karlos Rosé, and EhShawnee, among others. Learn more here and here.

LIVE MUSIC AT SUNSET

BYO picnic basket and blanket, take in the view of Narragansett Bay, and lay down on a mansion’s lawn to enjoy live music. (Yes, please.) Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum in Bristol hosts the Atwater-Donnelly Trio with Erin Lobb Mason as part of their Music at Sunset series Aug. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. $30 non-members, tickets by the car. 101 Ferry Road, Bristol. Details here. Learn about the artists here.

M-I-C-K-E-Y…

M-O-U-S-E… All together now. You know the song, you know the mouse, you know his gal, his pals, his magical kingdom. Now see the story of the mouse in an outdoor movie night in Newport. “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” plays Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. According to the billing, the documentary from director Jeff Malmberg and Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville examines “Mickey’s ongoing artistic and cultural significance as well as the controversies surrounding the nearly 100-year-old cartoon mouse.” Suggested donation $5. Venue opens at 6 p.m., film at 8 p.m. Eisenhower House, Fort Adams, Newport. Details here.

TIVERTON PLAYS DEAD

Deadheads: take note. Rhody tribute band Keats & Co. will rock Bulgarmarsh Park in Tiverton Aug. 12 as part of Tiverton’s “Concerts in the Park” series. Bring your crew, your chairs, your dinner. Food trucks will be on site. Expect “jam/rock and roll/blues/old school country.” Free. 6:30 p.m. Roosevelt Drive, Tiverton. Details here.

BOLD POINT PARK WATERFRONT

This month’s line-up is lit. Waterfront Concerts at Bold Point Park in East Providence are on-point this month, from Jason Isbell to Buddy Guy. I’ll be mentioning these as they come. This week, country fans, get ready: Chris Lane takes stage Aug. 12. With some 1.2 billion (yes, that’s a B) on-demand streams, double platinum hits “(I Don’t Know About You,” “Take Back Home Girl”) he’s got a legion of fans. If you’re one, beeline to Bold Point. #Giddyup $45. 555 Waterfront Drive, East Providence. Details here.

BEER + HOMEMADE PASTA

Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. Learn how to make your own ziti, fusilli and ridged macaroni Aug. 12 at Bristol’s Six Pack Brewing with Newport Pasta Co. Ticket price includes a beer. $27. 87 Gooding Ave. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

