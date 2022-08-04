Bicyclist flown to R.I. hospital after collision in Centerville, official says

A bicyclist in Centerville was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining a head injury on Thursday evening, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Craigville Beach Road and Short Beach Road at 6:16 p.m., according to Captain Brian Morrison of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

The bicyclist had apparently “hit a curb,” and was suffering from head trauma, Morrison said.