Bicyclist flown to R.I. hospital after collision in Centerville, official says

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A bicyclist in Centerville was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining a head injury on Thursday evening, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Craigville Beach Road and Short Beach Road at 6:16 p.m., according to Captain Brian Morrison of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

The bicyclist had apparently “hit a curb,” and was suffering from head trauma, Morrison said.

No motor vehicles were involved in the collision, he said.

He added that the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills, Morrison said, where, they were airlifted to a Rhode Island Hospital by Boston Medflight.

No further information was available.

