Bicyclist flown to R.I. hospital after collision in Centerville, official says

A bicyclist in Centerville was airlifted to a hospital after sustaining a head injury on Thursday evening, officials said.
Emergency personnel responded to the area of Craigville Beach Road and Short Beach Road at 6:16 p.m., according to Captain Brian Morrison of the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.
The bicyclist had apparently “hit a curb,” and was suffering from head trauma, Morrison said.
No motor vehicles were involved in the collision, he said.
He added that the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.
The victim was transported to Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills, Morrison said, where, they were airlifted to a Rhode Island Hospital by Boston Medflight.
No further information was available.
