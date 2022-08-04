Foul play not suspected in man’s death on South Boston beach

A man who was found dead on South Boston’s Carson Beach was 51-years-old and believed to be homeless, Massachusetts State Police said on Thursday.
His name was not released. The death remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, State Police said in a statement.
He was found by State Police around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, on sand approximately 25 feet from the water near H Street.
The man was pronounced dead and transported to the medical examiner’s office, the statement said.
He was found roughly two hours after the body of man who is believed to have drowned was recovered from the water, State Police said in a separate statement Wednesday.
That investigation is being handled by the Boston Police Department.
Boston police declined to comment on the status of that investigation on Thursday afternoon.
