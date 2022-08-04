Four construction trailers destroyed in Yarmouth fire

At 5:04 a.m., the fire department received a 911 call reporting trailers on fire at the Yarmouth transfer station and all three fire stations were dispatched, officials said. When they arrived, crews found four 40-foot trailers consumed by the blaze.

Four trailers filled with construction debris went up in flames at a transfer station in Yarmouth Thursday morning as they were awaiting transport off Cape Cod, fire officials said.

Four 40-foot construction trailers went up in flames at the transfer station in Yarmouth on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters began attacking the flames from all sides to bring it under control, the department said.

A large excavator from Childs Equipment arrived on scene at 8:04 a.m. to pull the trailers apart and spread debris out to be extinguished, the department said.

Advertisement

The Town of Yarmouth is under water restrictions as of June 21, and Thursdays are “no water days,” according to the town’s website. The fire department stressed that homeowners adhere to the restrictions, especially due to the thousands of gallons of water used to fight the fire.

Fire crews are expected to be on scene for a few more hours and the four trailers involved in the fire were considered to be a total loss, officials said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.