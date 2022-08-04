High temperatures, humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in parts of Mass., R.I.

The National Weather Service said a heat advisory will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday as heat index values — which is what the temperature feels like — could reach up to 101 degrees in some places, including much of Massachusetts and Rhode Island and portions of northern Connecticut.

A heat emergency was declared in Boston and will remain in effect until Sunday, as temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 90s in the city. Forecasters said temperatures Thursday could reach 99 degrees in Lowell and Lawrence.

A heat advisory will be in effect Thursday and Friday as high temperatures and humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees in some areas of Massachusetts.

The heat advisories may be extended through the weekend, forecasters said.

Boston could see record-setting temperatures Thursday, as the forecast calls for a high near 97. The record maximum high temperature is 96 degrees, which was set on Aug. 4, 1928.

The forecast for the Boston area calls for sunny and hot weather Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s, and heat index values as high as 100.

Forecasters said Thursday night will be humid in the Boston area with lows in the mid-70s. Friday will be partly sunny and hot, with highs in the mid-90s and temperatures falling into the upper-80s in the afternoon.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Boston area on Friday and Saturday, and the weekend will be hot. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values reaching up to 100 degrees, forecasters said.

In Boston, 16 cooling centers will be open to residents at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I’m thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for this emergency and will be responding to calls for service throughout our neighborhoods.”

The weather service is also advising people to take precautions due to the heat and humidity.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service said in a statement. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

The weather service recommends wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and scheduling frequent rest breaks when working outdoors. If anyone is showing signs or symptoms of heat stroke, it should be treated as an emergency and you should call 911, the statement said.

