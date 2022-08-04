Joe Doorley’s files are a political treasure trove

Even though Doorley went to college at Notre Dame and law school at Boston College, it’s Providence College that holds onto 300 boxes of Doorley’s papers from his tenure as mayor – and they’re a treasure trove for anyone who loves politics.

As Mark Patinkin wrote this week in the Providence Journal, Doorley, who led the city from 1965 until 1975, was responsible for building the civic center in downtown. He was also a strong advocate for desegregating schools and created Progress for Providence, an anti-poverty agency.

Joseph A. Doorley Jr. , one of the most underappreciated Providence mayors of the last century, died on Sunday at the age of 91.

I spent part of my day yesterday reading through various boxes, and mostly searching for fun documents from Doorley’s contentious 1974 race with Buddy Cianci, which disrupted the Democratic machine in Providence.

All credit for preserving these documents goes to Providence College Archives and Special Collections. Here’s what I found.

Providence College Archives and Special Collections

One of Doorley’s major accomplishments was building the Providence Civic Center, known as The Dunk (at least for now).





As we know from reading Mike Stanton’s “The Prince of Providence,” the Democratic Party was fractured heading into the 1974 primary, which gave independent Buddy Cianci the opening to win the general election.

In the above letter, Doorley thanks Gene McCaffrey, the mayor of Warwick, for staying loyal. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because his son, Michael McCaffrey, is now the Senate Majority Leader.





Was this 1974 or 2014? Who was seen with whom at The Old Canteen?





Sound familiar? These are TV and radio commercial scripts for the Doorley campaign. Crime and schools.





Talk about a busy schedule. This was Doorley’s political appointment schedule for the final three weeks of the 1974 campaign.

Heading into the Nov. 5, 1974, election, this sign was posted around Providence’s 6th Ward. Veteran political observers will recognize lots of familiar names, including Thomas Goodwin, father of current Senator Maryellen Goodwin, and Anthony Solomon, father of former Providence City Council president Michael Solomon.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.