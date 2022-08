He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

A man was stabbed on State Street Thursday afternoon and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The man was stabbed in the area of 28 State St. at 2:56 p.m., Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police, said.

No arrests have been made, Watson said. The incident is under investigation.

