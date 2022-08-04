Man who crashed paraglider into trees in Westminster was badly hurt, officials say

In a separate statement, Westminster Fire Chief Kyle Butterfield said the crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday near the Woods of Westminster Golf Course. The man had crashed 400 yards off Rock Maple Lane in a wooded area off the course’s driving range, according to Butterfield.

“They did find somebody that was badly injured in the woods,” Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc told reporters at the scene, according to video posted to WCVB-TV . “He was alert. ... He’s 59 years old, he is from town here.”

A 59-year-old man who crashed a small, powered paraglider into a wooded area near a Westminster golf course on Wednesday was “badly injured” but conscious when first responders arrived on scene, the town’s police chief said Wednesday night.

Advertisement

“There was a single patient entangled in the ultralight machine,” Butterfield said. “Initial medical treatment was started by the Westminster Police Department who arrived on scene first. Shortly after the Westminster Ambulance arrived on scene and initiated advanced level care. While the ambulance provided care, Engine 3 used the Jaws of Life to disentangle the patient from the machine while Engine 1 cut a path thru the woods with chainsaws.”

Butterfield said the man was “quickly extricated” with the aid of a stokes basket, a type of stretcher used in confined spaces, and later taken via Lifeflight to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

He said responding crews received a second report of a paraglider accident on the third hole of the course.

“Upon investigation there was not a second accident on scene,” Butterfield said. “A second aircraft that was operating along with the crashed machine had landed at the course after witnessing the accident. That operator then left the machine at the third hole to tend to the other operator.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.