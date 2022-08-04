Model rocket accident ignites brush fire at Topsfield park

A model rocket accident caused a fast-moving brush fire that burned about two acres at a Topsfield park Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
At 12:42 p.m., a person called 911 saying an accident occurred while he was using model rockets with his family at Pye Brook Park and that a grass fire was spreading across the field as a result, according to the Topsfield Fire Department.
The fire spread quickly and crews from Topsfield and Boxford Fire surrounded the area and prevented it from reaching several outbuildings, baseball field dugouts, and the adjacent woods, the department said in a statement.
Due to a lack of a pressurized water system in that specific area of Topsfield, the city relies on Boxford’s water tanker to respond and provide an initial water supply, the department said.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze within an hour and there were no reported injuries, the department said.
Topsfield Fire encouraged residents and visitors to beware of the dangerous fire conditions that exist due to the recent drought.
