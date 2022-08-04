Model rocket accident ignites brush fire at Topsfield park

A model rocket accident caused a fast-moving brush fire that burned about two acres at a Topsfield park Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

At 12:42 p.m., a person called 911 saying an accident occurred while he was using model rockets with his family at Pye Brook Park and that a grass fire was spreading across the field as a result, according to the Topsfield Fire Department.

The fire spread quickly and crews from Topsfield and Boxford Fire surrounded the area and prevented it from reaching several outbuildings, baseball field dugouts, and the adjacent woods, the department said in a statement.