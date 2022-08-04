Mother and infant rescued from roof in Fall River blaze

A mother and infant were rescued from a roof during a fire in a three-story building in Fall River on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

At 7:24 p.m., the Fall River Fire Department was notified of a blaze in the stairwell at 784 Globe St., which contains businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors, Captain Eric Caffrey said in a phone interview.

The mother and child were rescued by ladder from the roof of the building after being unable to descend the engulfed stairwell, Caffrey said. Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.