There are still unanswered questions about the Orange Line shutdown, set for Aug. 19

Orange Line service will come to a halt at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19. That’s a Friday. Regular service is scheduled to resume Sept. 19. That’s a Monday. The T has not given a specific time for the restart and GM Poftak acknowledged Wednesday that slippage is possible, although not expected as of yet.

We know exactly when it begins, though we don’t quite know when it ends.

State officials unveiled an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line on Wednesday. Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak have both said many details still need to be worked out. That list of unanswered questions is extensive. Here is what we know and don’t know about the closure.

The T says teams will work round the clock each day on the Orange Line and its 20 stations between Jamaica Plain and Malden. So what will they be doing?

“Most of the issues here involve speed reductions,” Baker told reporters Wednesday. The to-do list includes replacing 3,500 feet of Orange Line track in daily use since 1984. Updates and upgrades will allow for the removal of speed restrictions, improving travel time for Orange Line riders, Poftak said.

Other fixes include installing digital signal systems at the Oak Grove and Malden Center stations and track repair/upgrades that have forced slowdowns through Boston neighborhoods.

Let’s talk about what we don’t know. The T cut service levels on the Red and Blue lines in June. (The Green and Mattapan lines were not affected.) Bus routes are slowing due to a driver shortage. When the Orange Line shuts down, what’s the best alternative, according to the T?

Poftak suggested riders take the commuter rail. The tracks run parallel to the Orange Line and interchanges already exist. Conductors will accept CharlieCards or CharlieTickets on all commuter rail lines and no additional fare will be charged in Zones 1A, 1, and 2, the T said.

Specifically, Poftak said the Needham and Providence Line trains will stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station in Boston during the outage. For commuters in the northern suburbs, Haverhill Line trains will stop at Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

But the T has not yet provided any information on what the changes to the commuter rail schedules will be, nor have they said when they will share them. T officials did not immediately respond to a Globe request Thursday for an update on the commuter rail plans.

The T Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a contract worth up to $37 million for A Yankee Line to provide 160-200 buses during the shutdown. The goal is to connect the northern terminus of Oak Grove and the southern terminus, Forest Hills, with downtown Boston.

The shuttles will be free. But how will the buses make their way through Boston? Somerville? Medford? Malden? There is no concrete answer to that question, officials said. “I’m being a little vague, because we’re still working on it,” Poftak said Wednesday.

Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge tweeted that planning is underway to boost Blue Bike availability and assure Boston Public Schools students will be able to safely make it to their schools during the outage. But, he stressed, the influx of shuttle buses cannot happen without detailed planning beforehand.

“Implementing bus priority isn’t just throwing out cones and hoping for the best. It requires materials, enforcement, signage, public communication, planning for things like accessible parking, business loading, and intersection safety,” he tweeted. “We are building that plan.”

The T said shuttle buses may not be the most efficient choice. “Riders should expect that this alternative shuttle bus service will take longer and be less reliable than regular Orange Line train service,” the agency said.

What else can riders do?

Poftak urged people to work from home if they can.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.