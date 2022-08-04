Police identify man shot, killed in Dorchester

Boston police have released the name of the man who was killed in a daylight shooting in Dorchester on Monday, officials said.

Roosevelt Thornton Jr, 33, was shot and killed near 215 Norwell St. , according to a statement Thursday from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the area at 12:06 p.m. and found Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement said.