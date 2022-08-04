fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police identify man shot, killed in Dorchester

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Boston police have released the name of the man who was killed in a daylight shooting in Dorchester on Monday, officials said.

Roosevelt Thornton Jr, 33, was shot and killed near 215 Norwell St. , according to a statement Thursday from the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the area at 12:06 p.m. and found Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement said.

His death is under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information contact Boston homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video