Providence lawmaker fined $6,000 for campaign finance violations

PROVIDENCE — A week after two Rhode Island state senators faced fines for campaign finance violations , the state Board of Elections announced Wednesday that a third lawmaker made personal purchases from his campaign account.

An audit from the board shows from January 2020 through March 2022, Perez used $1,072 of his campaign funds for personal expenses, reported $6,574 in loans and $8,595 in campaign expenses that never showed up in bank records, and $7,831 in expenditures appeared on bank statements but never showed in his campaign reports.

Rhode Island State Representative Ramon A. Perez is a Providence Democrat that also represents parts of Johnston. HANDOUT

Candidates cannot use money raised for campaigning for non-political purposes, according to state law.

On Wednesday, a Board of Elections spokesman could not be immediately reached to say what was purchased with Perez’s campaign funds; he was ordered to reimburse his campaign bank account $1,072.49.

Perez told the Board that he would communicate the contribution and expenditure information to be included on each campaign finance report to his treasurer over the phone. He alleges that the treasurer did not review source documentation or campaign bank statements.

He also admitted to the board that he paid some campaign expenditures from his personal funds and not from his campaign account, reasoning that the campaign “owed him” money which “allowed” him to make the personal expenditures.

Perez, who will have to submit campaign bank account statements and documentation to the board through the end of 2024, did not respond to the Globe’s request for comment on Wednesday.

Perez, a conservative Democrat who also represents parts of Johnston, will face independent Ivan Montanez in the November general election.

On July 25, the board fined two senators for separate campaign finance violations: Senator Elaine J. Morgan, a Hopkinton Republican, was fined $1,200; and Senator Thomas Paolino, a Lincoln Republican, was fined $2,500.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.