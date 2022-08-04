Rollover crash on I-95 in Sharon closes lanes

A rollover crash in Sharon temporarily closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Thursday evening, officials said.
State Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:45 p.m., the agency confirmed in an e-mail. The collision closed all lanes of I-95 at exit 17.
The left travel lane had been reopened to traffic by 8:15 p.m., the statement said. The right and middle lanes remained closed.
No further information was released.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.